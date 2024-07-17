Raffensperger checks voting machines, pushes against political violence during election

MARIETTA, Ga. — Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the political temperature in the United States needs to come down, before November’s presidential election.

Raffensperger was at the Cobb County Board of Elections Office in Marietta on Tuesday, where he said political differences should be handled at the ballot box, not with violence.

“That’s not how politics are supposed to go in America,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said that political violence is unacceptable and he’s making sure every vote cast in Georgia will count.

In Cobb County, Raffensperger was even checking the voting machines.

“We’re going to have civil, respectful, even strong conversations, but they can be respectful,” the Sec. of State said.

Raffensperger encouraged voters to handle their political disputes by voting, and joined the Vet the Vote program on Tuesday to recruit more veteran poll workers.

“Come out and serve your country one more time, be a poll worker,” Raffensperger said.

However, a Paulding County poll worker said that she’s still got concerned, even after working the polls.

“I’ve been a poll watcher since 2022 and I’ve been a poll worker since 2023,” Keisha Frelod said. “Election integrity, to make sure all votes count.”

On Tuesday, Raffensperger assured voters that the state has fair and accurate elections.

“Verifying all the equipment has not been tampered with and accurately recording all the votes,” Raffensperger explained.

Recruitment for the Vet the Vote program is still going.



