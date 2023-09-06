Racial slurs, feces and trash found in hallways at off-campus student housing in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students in off-campus housing near Kennesaw State University say they can’t even feel safe in their homes after someone spray-painted racial slurs on the walls.

The Indy is advertised as high-end apartments for students in Cobb County.

Photos shared with Channel 2 show slurs written on the walls and dog feces and trash piled up in the hallways.

The word “bye” followed by the N-word was spray-painted on the wall.

Students say this is the second time in a year that there have been racial slurs on the walls.

“I can’t even feel safe in the place I lay my head down, it’s not right,” said student Alesse Powell.

“It makes me wonder what else they would do,” student Kiara Matthews said.

Students say they have complained about several issues inside the apartment building.

“The trash is disgusting,” Powell said. “I can smell it a mile away.”

They also say they’ve seen dog feces in the hallway.

“Oh, my gosh, always on the floor, always on the floor. There’s been times where I almost stepped in it,” Powell described.

Some of them are even recording time-stamped videos of the fire alarm going off because they say they can’t sleep.

“It’s daily, every morning between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” Matthews told Newell. “There’s just people pulling alarms.”

Matthews and Powell say they feel like their complaints are being ignored.

“They are telling us to look out for people doing the slurs. They are telling us, ‘Put up the trash.’ They are telling us to look out for the people doing the fire alarms. Over $1,000 a month in rent to do the work for them,” Matthews said.

Security cameras were installed after the slurs popped up last year.

Newell has reached out to the building’s management company for a comment but has not received a response.