RaceTrac near Georgia State campus closes down due to public safety issues

ATLANTA — The RaceTrac on Piedmont Avenue is now closed, according to the company’s CEO, Natalie Morhous.

The decision was announced Monday evening, following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon near the store.

In a press release, RaceTrac said the decision to close the store on 120 Piedmont Avenue, effective immediately, was due to “significant public safety issues.”

“We have been closely monitoring the safety of our team members and our guests at this location, as well as its financial impact to our business, and have come to the conclusion that the right path forward is to discontinue operations,” the release stated.

The company CEO, Morhous, expressed her feelings surrounding the recent violent incidents at and near the store.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent senseless acts of violence at and near this store,” said Morhous. “As an Atlanta-based business, we did not reach this decision lightly. We know how important our stores are to the community: They are open to guests 24/7/365, they create local jobs, they generate taxes, and play a critical role in the states in which they operate. However, RaceTrac can only be successful when our stores are safe for our team members and our guests.”

Although the store is closed, RaceTrac said security will remain at the site during the coming weeks.

