Race car driver arrested for driving toward crowd of people at Georgia race track, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to arrest records, Cass Lee Fowler of Acworth was driving a race car on Sunday.

The statement of criminal charges claims he drove his race car “in a reckless manner toward a group of people,” and hit someone with the car.

The listed address of the incident matches the Rome Speedway. Further information on the incident, including the status of the victim, was not available.

Fowler faces charges of felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

