Local

Race car driver arrested for driving toward crowd of people at Georgia race track, police say

CASS LEE FOWLER

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — According to arrest records, Cass Lee Fowler of Acworth was driving a race car on Sunday.

The statement of criminal charges claims he drove his race car “in a reckless manner toward a group of people,” and hit someone with the car.

The listed address of the incident matches the Rome Speedway. Further information on the incident, including the status of the victim, was not available.

Fowler faces charges of felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!