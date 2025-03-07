Rabies alert issued in Forsyth County after raccoon tests positive following bite incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A rabies alert has been issued in Forsyth County after a raccoon found near the Cumming Fairgrounds tested positive for the disease. The alert follows an incident in which a resident attempting to rescue the injured raccoon was bitten, leading to health concerns and potential exposure.

The raccoon was discovered along Castleberry Road, and the resident, seeking to crate the animal, was bitten in the process. The individual later underwent treatment for rabies exposure after the raccoon tested positive for the virus.

Forsyth County Animal Services is now urging residents in the area to be vigilant for any animals acting strangely and to contact Animal Services immediately if they observe unusual behavior. Health officials are also notifying anyone who might have been exposed to the animal to seek medical attention if necessary.

Animal Services is advising all pet owners in Forsyth County to ensure their pets' rabies vaccinations are up-to-date to protect them from potential exposure. The department also emphasizes that anyone who has been bitten by a wild animal should seek testing for rabies to prevent any health risks.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story