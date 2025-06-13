Rabies alert issued in DeKalb County after two cats test positive

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County officials have issued a rabies alert after two dead cats tested positive for the virus in separate locations.

The first case was reported on Maryland Drive in Doraville, and the second on Cedar Ridge Trail in Stone Mountain. Both cats were confirmed to be rabid following testing.

Officials are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid any animals displaying abnormal behavior or foaming at the mouth. In such cases, residents should contact DeKalb County Animal Services immediately.

The county is also reminding pet owners to ensure their animals are up to date on rabies vaccinations to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story