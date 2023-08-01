Rabid raccoon bites toddler who tried to pet it in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A rabid raccoon bit a toddler in the Dacula area and now, the public is being advised to use caution around animals acting oddly.

On Monday, the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department advised residents to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways after another cat tested positive for the rabies virus.

On Friday, a rabid raccoon bit a two-year-old who was attempting to pet it near the 2200 block of Brooks Road in Dacula.

The raccoon later tested positive for rabies.

Diseases like rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals such as foxes and raccoons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort.

If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or suspected rabid animals, seek medical care immediately and inform the healthcare provider of the exposure. Then, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

The following tips may help you protect yourself and your family from rabies:

Ensure your pets receive regular rabies vaccinations.

Keep your pets on your property.

Avoid leaving garbage or pet food outside; it may attract wild or stray animals.

