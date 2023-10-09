Rabid bobcat attacks children, north Georgia officials advise residents to be on alert

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities told residents to be aware of a rabid animal in the area.

Oglethorpe County Fire and Rescue officials said on Friday at 6:30 p.m., crews received reports of an aggressive bobcat in the area of Melton Road and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville.

According to the investigation, the bobcat attacked children on two different properties.

Officials did not say how many people were attacked.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Authorities advised residents living in the area to be mindful of their surroundings and to keep a close eye on their children when they are outside.

Officials have not said if the bobcat has been caught.