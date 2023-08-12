Queen Bey’s weekend of concerts bringing thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of fans are swarming the Beyhive that is downtown Bey-T-L this weekend.

Beyoncé kicked off the Atlanta leg of her “Renaissance” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday night. Queen Bey will perform again on Saturday and Monday nights.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with fans who are so “Crazy in Love” they couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m just looking forward to the Queen Bee doing what she does best,” said Tami Stephens.

“That high energy. We’re looking forward to it. We’re excited,” said Valerie Ramsey.

“She’s iconic. I think she reinvents herself with every album,” said Heather Parrott.

All three shows are sold out, which means tens of thousands of people are swarming to Atlanta.

Anjelic Jones with the Busy Bee restaurant says they are already feeling the economic impact of Beyoncé being in Atlanta.

“It’s been a lot of out-of-towners. You can see the difference. It’s been a real steady day,” said Jones.

President and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau William Pate told Spruill thats this weekend is the “Super Bowl of the concert series.”

He said Beyoncé coming to town is a big win.

“To be able to have these three concerts really is going to give us a great economic lift throughout the weekend,” Pate said.

Pate said hotels and restaurants will definitely benefit, but that’s not all.

“You’re going to have a lot of people taking Uber and Lyft and taxis down to the stadium and a lot of people will be taking MARTA,” he explained.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau said concerts and festivals are back to their normal levels now after the pandemic.