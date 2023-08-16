Quavo previews new album in surprise performance at Braves game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta rap star Quavo surprised fans at Tuesday’s Atlanta Braves game with a performance, previewing his upcoming album.

He performed his unreleased song, Who Wit Me, on top of the Braves dugout.

Braves players watched on as Quavo performed to more than 40,000 fans in attendance.

Atlanta beat the New York Yankees 5-0, their MLB-leading 77th win of the season.

The Lawrenceville native, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall remains very present at Atlanta sporting events.

Quavo’s solo sophomore album, Rocket Power, will be released on Friday.

This will be his first album since fellow Migos member, Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.





