Publix reopens one week after parking deck collapse

ATLANTA — The parking garage at a downtown Atlanta Publix partially collapsed last weekend, but good news for shoppers is here.

After being closed for a week, crews have made enough repairs that the grocery store is able to reopen.

Atlanta fire officials say a crane fell through the first floor of the parking deck for the Publix Super Market at Summerhill on Hank Aaron Drive Southeast just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say a truck later fell through the top floor of the deck.

No one was in the store at the time and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The City of Atlanta said Publix has addressed the proper safety concerns to the deck has been inspected by a structural engineer.

Publix will provide additional security around the clock to make sure those in the area stay safe. The entrance on Hank Aaron Drive will remain closed for the time being.

City officials say there is no timeline for the crane truck to be removed or for the full reconstruction of the parking deck.

