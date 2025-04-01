Local

Publix issues ground beef recall at Braselton store due to potential contamination

By WSB Radio News Staff
Publix
Publix Grocery Store (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BRASELTON, GA — Publix Super Markets, Inc. is voluntarily recalling several varieties of ground beef sold at its store in The Vineyards Shopping Center in Braselton due to the potential presence of foreign material.

The affected ground beef products were produced on March 26, 2025, and include the following items, all with a sell-by date of March 28, 2025:

  • Ground Chuck
  • Ground Sirloin
  • Ground Lean
  • Ground Round
  • A/B Ground
  • Market Ground Beef

The store is located at 2095 GA Hwy 211 in Braselton, Georgia.

No other Publix products or store locations are impacted by this recall

