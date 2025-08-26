Public survey launched to help decide site of new Atlanta Amtrak train station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and the City of Atlanta are asking for public input on where to build a new Amtrak train station.

The current station, located at Peachtree and Deering since 1918, faces a host of challenges. Officials say the building is too small, sits too far from the nearest MARTA station, and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Despite those issues, ridership at the station has grown steadily over the past three years, averaging about 78,000 passengers annually.

The ARC says a new station would allow for better accessibility, improved customer service, and stronger connections to MARTA and other transit options. Amtrak is also working to bring all of its stations into ADA compliance by 2027.

An online survey to gather public feedback will remain open through October. A final report with recommendations on potential sites is expected in December.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story