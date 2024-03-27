Public safety training center protestors chain themselves to cranes at NW Atlanta construction site

ATLANTA — Protesters of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center have chained themselves to a crane in northwest Atlanta.

At 11th Street NW and Bellingrath Ave NW two protestors have climbed up a Brasfield and Gorrie crane.

Earlier this year, two protestors locked themselves to equipment at the Brasfield and Gorrie work site on 12th and Juniper.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the head contractors for the Atlanta Public Training Center. The construction company is also a donor to the Atlanta Police Foundation.