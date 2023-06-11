Public pool reopens with increased police presence after gunfire shut it down in Gwinnett County

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A public pool in Snellville reopened Saturday after it was shut down for more than a week after “disruptive behavior” that ended in gunfire last Friday.

The T.W. Briscoe Park Pool in Snellville reopened with regular operating hours.

This time though, the pool will have an increased police presence, according to the City of Snellville.

Brendon Green and his mom, Lucretia Green said they were bummed after learning they can’t swim at one of their favorite community pools last week.

The move comes after what the city only referred to as guests acting unruly last weekend. A city spokesperson confirmed the “disruptive behavior” led to several gunshots being fired.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

“This pool has been open for decades, we’ve never had an incident like this,” Snellville city manager Butch Sanders said.

The pool will be open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission costs $5 for ages 4-49 and $2 for ages 3 and under and 50 and over.

©2023 Cox Media Group