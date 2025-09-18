Public memorial planned at Truist Park for fallen DeKalb firefighter Preston Fant

ATLANTA — The first DeKalb County firefighter to die in the line of duty will be remembered today with a public memorial service at Truist Park.

A public memorial service for Preston Fant, the longtime DeKalb firefighter who served 21 years at Station 24 in Stone Mountain, will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Truist Park. Fant died last week while battling a massive warehouse fire off South Stone Mountain Road. Officials say he was attempting to rescue another firefighter when he lost his life. He leaves behind his wife, five children, and a grandchild.

“Fant was an extraordinary firefighter who served at this very fire station for 21 years,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson also called him an “elite firefighter,” adding, “His bravery, his sacrifice, and his service will never be forgotten by those with whom he served or by DeKalb County.”

After today’s service, a funeral procession is expected to leave Truist Park around 3:30 p.m. Marietta police say the procession will travel north on I-75, then along North Marietta Parkway and Whitlock Avenue to Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, warning that the route could cause heavy delays during the afternoon commute.

“One of the best vantage points would be anywhere along North Marietta Parkway, or as they exit the interstate if you can find a spot to get off the road in one of the many businesses,” he said. He also urged drivers who encounter the procession to pull over and stop until it passes.

Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags lowered to half-staff today at the State Capitol, as well as in DeKalb and Cobb counties, in honor of Fant.

The cause of the warehouse fire remains under investigation.