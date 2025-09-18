Public memorial held at Truist Park for fallen DeKalb firefighter Preston Fant

ATLANTA — The first DeKalb County firefighter to die in the line of duty was remembered Thursday with a public memorial service at Truist Park.

A public memorial service was held for Preston Fant, the longtime DeKalb firefighter who served 21 years at Station 24 in Stone Mountain.

Fant died last week while battling a massive warehouse fire off South Stone Mountain Road. Officials say he was attempting to rescue another firefighter when he lost his life. He leaves behind his wife, five children, and a grandchild.

“Fant was an extraordinary firefighter who served at this very fire station for 21 years,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said.

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson also called him an “elite firefighter.”

“His bravery, his sacrifice, and his service will never be forgotten by those with whom he served or by DeKalb County. He served with honor, valor, and an unwavering commitment to his community,” she said.

Leigh Fant, the widow of Preston, had a video message at the funeral service where she said, “you are my hero. I love you, and I miss you.”

After the service, a funeral procession departed Truist Park around 3:30 p.m. Marietta police say the procession including family, friends, colleagues and community members traveled to Kennesaw Memorial Park.

“Firefighter Preston Fant was more than a colleague, he was family,” the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said. “His courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the job and this community will never be forgotten. His absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags lowered to half-staff Thursday at the State Capitol, as well as in DeKalb and Cobb counties, in honor of Fant. Johnson also declared Thursday Preston Fant Day.

The cause of the warehouse fire remains under investigation.