Public input on Woodstock Comprehensive Transportation Plan scheduled

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A north Georgia city is set to hold a public input on transportation improvements, and future road projects on Monday evening.

Officials are set to discuss the Woodstock Comprehensive Transportation Plan, which will include the vision for improving how people get around by car, by foot or by bike.

City leaders will also welcome public input on dozens of projects on their priority list, with some focusing on helping to highlight the growing downtown area.

“How do we allow them to get in with their vehicles, find a place to park and walk to all of the things they want to do,” official Rob Hogan said.

Officials add some construction projects are underway while others are future ideas

“City Council, community leaders, and staff work with outside experts to shape and oversee these plans, ensuring they align with Woodstock’s big-picture goals for safe, efficient, and connected transportation,” Woodstock city officials said.

Hogan adds the city is making progress on its grid street program and major interchanges.

The public input session will be held at The Chambers at City Center located on 8534 Main St. from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.