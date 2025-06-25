Public hearings to be held in two metro cities looking to increase property rates

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — It is decision day for two DeKalb County cities as they look to establish millage rates, which have a direct impact on property taxes for businesses and homeowners.

Chamblee and Avondale Estates each hold their third and final public hearings Wednesday evening as they get feedback on their respective millage rate proposals.

“Our board of Mayor and Commissioners are going to take all of that feedback into consideration to make a decision to set that milage rate tonight.”

Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant says their proposed half mill increase would generate about $210,000 in new property tax revenue.

Chamblee is proposing to keep their rate the same, but homeowners would still see an increase due to new property value assessments.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll and Ann Powell contributed to this story.