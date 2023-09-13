Public health emergency declared in Georgia after Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA — Two weeks after Hurricane Idalia passed through Georgia, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in the state.

Secretary Xavier Becerra says the declaration gives Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers more flexibility in meeting emergency needs.

“We will do everything in our power to assist Georgia officials with responding to the health impacts of Hurricane Idalia,” said Secretary Becerra. “At President Biden’s direction, we are working closely with state and local health authorities, as well as our partners across the federal government, and stand ready to provide additional public health and medical support.”

Last week, President Joe Biden approved a similar declaration.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to residents of Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes counties, who were impacted by the hurricane.

Some of the worst damage was in Georgia has been in the Valdosta area.

Secretary Becerra’s declaration is retroactive to Aug. 30.

It’s unclear how long Biden and Becerra’s declarations remain in effect.

