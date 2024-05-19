Protestors gather near Morehouse College amid President Biden commencement speech

ATLANTA — While hundreds gathered to celebrate the new graduates of Morehouse College, others gathered near the school to address their disappointment in President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday.

Some students and members of the school’s faculty have been outspoken about their displeasure that Pres. Biden was invited to deliver the commencement address, saying they don’t approve of how his administration is handling the Israel-Hamas war.

Georgia is one of several states that will help decide the expected rematch between Pres. Biden and Republican Former President Donald Trump in November.

The president arrived in Atlanta on Saturday, stopping to speak with supporters at the newly renovated Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

After speaking at Morehouse, Pres. Biden is scheduled to attend an NAACP dinner in Detroit.

By Tuesday afternoon, some Morehouse alumni were circulating an online letter that condemned the administration’s invitation to Pres. Biden and seeking signatures to pressure Morehouse President David Thomas to rescind it.

The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, claimed Pres. Biden’s approach to Israel effectively supports genocide in Gaza and runs counter to the pacifism that King expressed with his opposition to the Vietnam War.

“In inviting President Biden to campus, the college affirms a cruel standard that complicity in genocide merits no sanction from the institution that produced one of the towering advocates for nonviolence of the twentieth century,” the letter states, emphasizing King’s stance that “war is a hell that diminishes” humanity as a whole. “If the college cannot affirm this noble tradition of justice by rescinding its invitation to President Biden, then the college should reconsider its attachment to Dr. King.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.