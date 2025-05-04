Protesters rally in Roswell against Trump Administration policies despite rain

ROSWELL, GA — More than 100 protesters took to the streets of Roswell on Saturday, braving the rain to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, leadership, and public accountability.

The demonstration, organized by local activist Jennifer Donlon, featured chants, signs, and emotional appeals from participants calling for change. Protesters carried messages such as “Immigrants Make America Great” and “Dump Trump, Save Democracy”, expressing frustration over deportations, federal firings, and what they described as a broader erosion of democratic norms.

“We want our leaders to hold this administration accountable,” Donlon said. “And I think that if we just sit by and think that all of this is okay, we’re going to absolutely regret it.”

Another protester, who identified himself as Jim, voiced his concern about the country’s direction. “Get rid of the felon leader, we’re tired of the lies,” he said. “It’s time for America to be kind again.”

While the rain soaked signs and umbrellas, it did little to dampen the spirits of those in attendance.

When asked what worries her most, Donlon said, “Honestly, that my son won’t have a safe country to grow up in.”

Saturday’s demonstration in Roswell follows a series of similar protests held across Georgia in recent months, as residents continue to voice concerns over immigration policies and federal leadership decisions.