Five protesters were arrested Thursday morning after chaining themselves to construction equipment at the Atlanta public training center in DeKalb County.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution cites the Atlanta Police Department, who confirmed the training center opponents broke into the construction site off Constitution Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Protesters arrested at training center site after chaining themselves to construction equipment

In a statement, the APD said, “Those 5 people have been taken into custody and we are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation regarding charges on these individuals.”

Nearly two dozen protesters also lined the site in unincorporated DeKalb County, The AJC’s Riley Bunch writes, in opposition to the 85-acre facility. “They chanted ‘Cop City will never be built’ as law enforcement officers amassed,” Bunch adds. “The crowd called the effort ‘the people’s injunction’ to halt construction.”

Protester organizer Mary Hooks tells The AJC the arrested individuals “were bold enough and courageous enough to issue the people’s injunction.”

WATCH: BREAKING - Protester says - six people chained themselves to construction equipment at police training facility site in DeKalb County and were detained - https://t.co/RrMRstpHBu #Atlanta #DeKalb pic.twitter.com/P8bTSLeO13 — John Spink (@johnjspink) September 7, 2023

Hooks adds, “If we cannot find justice in the courts, we will take it in the street.”

Thursday’s protest comes after more than 60 people were indicted this week in a racketeering case related to protests at the training center site.

The AJC reports that the indictment “mainly focuses on the Defend the Atlanta Forest group,” with prosecutors describing it as an “anti-government, anti-police, and anti-corporate extremist organization.”

According to The Associated Press, the indictment -- handed up by a Fulton County grand jury -- is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. Read more here.

The Associated Press and The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.













©2023 Cox Media Group