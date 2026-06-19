Property tax relief proposal could appear on November ballots across Georgia

ATLANTA — Republican state lawmakers are pushing to place property tax relief measures on local ballots across Georgia this November.

Under a law passed earlier this year, communities can hold referendums asking voters to approve a one-cent sales tax increase to provide homestead property tax relief.

According to Clint Mueller with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, more than 100 communities could potentially reduce or eliminate homestead property taxes if voters approve the measure.

“So you’re taking about the same amount of money, but you’re targeting the homeowners first and if there is anything leftover then you provide the remainder to all property owners,” Mueller said.

Mueller said communities will have the option to decide whether they want to pursue the additional sales tax.

“Some places may say, look, we don’t want to levy an extra one cent sales tax to provide more property tax relief and that’s part of their decision, they could keep their tax rate where it’s at and not provide any additional property tax relief,” Mueller said.

Even if voters approve the measure this fall, property owners would not see the impact immediately.

“Earliest we think that they could see the property tax relief on their property tax bill if it’s passed this November, right now it would be on the 2028 property tax bills,” Mueller said.

Earlier this year, lawmakers also approved a measure capping property tax assessment increases at the rate of inflation.

Some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns that increasing sales taxes would place a greater burden on low-income Georgians.