Prominent realtor dies after being hit by a tree during severe storms in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Atlanta police confirmed that a man died after being hit by a tree. At 6:12 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a person hit by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive NE.

They got to the scene and found a man who had been hit by a falling tree. The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was 55-year-old George Heery, Jr.

Randy Mills, who lived two doors down from Mr. Heery, spoke with WSB-TV, saying “He was a friend, he was an agent for us, he was Mr. Garden Hills. He was just a kind, kind, sweet man.”

He lived in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Buckhead, and was out walking when the large tree came down.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

