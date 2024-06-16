Prison inmate shoots kitchen employee, then turns gun on himself

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating a deadly shooting inside a metro-area prison.

GDC said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot an Aramark food service employee while working in the kitchen at Smith State Prison.

The employee was pronounced dead.

The inmate then turned the gun on himself.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon is in GDC custody at this time.

GDC is investigating what led up to this incident.

Hart was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter out of Carroll County with a maximum release date of June 2043.



