President Trump wants Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in beverages

By Erica Herskowitz, Bloomberg
ATLANTA, GA — President Trump says Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in Coke beverages sold in the US after his discussions with the company.

According to its website, Coke currently contains high fructose corn syrup, while Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has waged a campaign against ultra-processed foods, he has not often singled out Coca Cola for its contribution to public health.

Coca-Cola says it appreciates the president’s interest and says more details will be shared soon.

Trump is an avid Diet Coke drinker, so the move wouldn’t affect his calorie-free beverage.

