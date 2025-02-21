President Trump appoints Governor Kemp to Council of Governors

WASHINGTON, DC — President Trump has appointed Governor Kemp to the Council of Governors. It’s a bipartisan group tasked with strengthening state and federal partnerships on key issues like national security and disaster response.

Kemp also serves as the Chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

President Trump is scheduled to speak to the association tonight.

Other Appointed Members are listed below:

Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA) – Co-Chair

Governor Josh Stein (NC) – Co-Chair

Governor Ron DeSantis (FL)

Governor Brian Kemp (GA)

Governor Jeff Landry (LA)

Governor Wes Moore (MD)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (MI)

Governor Kathy Hochul (NY)

Governor Josh Shapiro (PA)

Governor Henry McMaster (SC)

According to the release from the White House, “The Council of Governors was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and formally created by Executive Order 13528 in 2010. It serves as a key forum for governors and federal officials to enhance collaboration on disaster response, National Guard operations, and military integration within the states.”