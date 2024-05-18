President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta to campaign, deliver Morehouse College commencement address

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has arrived in Atlanta on Saturday for a weekend of events.

The president arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just after 12:15 p.m.

He plans to hold a campaign event, but details on the event have not been released.

On Sunday morning, Pres. Biden is set to deliver Morehouse College’s commencement address.

His presence during Morehouse’s commencement ceremony has not been without some controversy.

A small number of student and faculty members held a protest march on the Morehouse College campus Friday to criticize the war in Gaza and the president’s visit.

“I definitely understand from a political aspect why he is coming, but from a human and moral level, it makes no sense for the college to invite him or give him an honorary degree,” Morehouse student Anwar Karim said.

Morehouse College President David Thomas made clear that disruptive protests during the graduation ceremony will not be tolerated.

“What we won’t allow is disruptive behavior that prevents the ceremony or services from proceeding, in a manner that those in attendance can partake and enjoy. So for example, prolonged shouting down of the president as he is speaking,” he said. “If faced with the choice, I will cease the ceremonies on the spot if we were to reach that position. But this will not be a place where there will be a national photo op of individuals being taken out of the Morehouse campus in zip ties by the police authorities.”