President-elect Trump nominates former GA Rep. Doug Collins to run Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Doug Collins, a former congressman from Georgia, is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

Collins is a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. The Republican served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, and he helped defend Trump during his first impeachment process.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” the president-elect wrote. “Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Doug Collins is a native of Gainesville, Georgia and graduated from North Hall High School and North Georgia College & State University.