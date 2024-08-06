President Biden approves Georgia emergency declaration, orders federal assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in Georgia and ordered federal assistance to help response efforts to the emergency conditions caused by Hurricane Debby.

The federal funds will supplement state and local response efforts.

The president’s actions authorize the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, and to provide assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and protect property.

The following counties will receive federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Grady, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Mitchell, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox, and Worth.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane Monday morning in Florida, dumping rain across the state before moving into south Georgia.

The storm has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.