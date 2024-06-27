Pres. Biden, former Pres. Trump arrive in Atlanta ahead of CNN presidential debate

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and former President Donald Trump have all arrived in Atlanta ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Both the president and first lady flew into Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. Former Pres. Trump arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

President Biden arrived shortly after 3 p.m. He made a stop in downtown Atlanta to visit with supporters before moving on to the CNN Studios for the presidential debate.

The first lady flew into the Peach State separately, arriving around 4:30 p.m.

Former Pres. Trump arrived at the Atlanta airport just before 5:30 p.m.

All of their arrivals are having major impacts on traffic across metro Atlanta.

The president and former president will face off on Thursday night in the first presidential debate of the political season on Thursday night.