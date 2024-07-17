Local

Pregnant Gwinnett teen’s body found in woods, ex-boyfriend charged with lying to police

By WSBTV

Jesus Campos

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members found the body of a pregnant 16-year-old in Gwinnett County woods. Police have now charged her ex-boyfriend with lying to them.

Mia Campos’ family called 911 after they found the teen’s body around 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said her body was in a wooded area just off Stephens Road in Loganville.

Campos’ family said she had left the house sometime Sunday night with someone but never returned home. Her family tracked down her cellphone to the woods where they found her body.

The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and ruled her death was a homicide. Investigators have not released a cause of death.

Police interviewed Jesus Monroy, Campos’ ex-boyfriend. On Wednesday, they charged him with giving false statements to police. No other charges have been announced.

