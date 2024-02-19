Pregnant 17-year-old girl days away from due date found dead in SC

BARNWELL, SC — A 17-year-old South Carolina girl who was nine months pregnant has been found dead.

Maylashia Shantebia Hogg was found dead Sunday in Barnwell, which is less than 30 miles from the Georgia border east of Augusta.

Her body was found along the wood line of Main Street near her home, according to the People Sentinel.

Hogg was due on Valentine’s Day and was last seen on Feb. 6 or 7. She was set to be induced on Feb. 13., according to the Broken Link Foundation, which tracks missing and trafficked victims.

According to family members, she was expecting a baby girl.

It’s unclear if police have identified any suspects in her death.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday, according to WJCL. The Barnwell police department, SLED and the Coroner’s Office are all now involved in the investigation.