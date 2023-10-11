Powerball Jackpot second largest prize on record at $1.73 billion

MABLETON, Ga. — Lottery players are lining up across Georgia to take a shot at winning close to $2 billion in tonight’s Powerball Drawing.

A popular Shell food mart on Floyd Road in Mableton said they sold hundreds of tickets Wednesday.

A manager said that some players were spending $200 on tickets, hoping to take home a fortune.

Many were dreaming about how they would spend all that money.

“I’d buy a yacht. A really big yacht to fit my entire family. I have a large family,” lottery player Tia Driver said.

“$1.7 billion dollars? I think that’s great. Someone is going to be very happy tonight,” lottery player Vee Wright says.

But, that’s only true if someone wins.

There have been 35 straight Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner. The largest lottery payout happened in California last year when a player won the $2 billion jackpot.

The lump sum cash payout for tonight’s drawing stands at $756 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are pretty steep, about one-in-292 million.

Tonights drawing takes place at 11 p.m.