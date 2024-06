ATLANTA — Just after water was restored, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced power loss on Sunday.

The power was out between gates B 24 and B 36 after an airline contractor drilled into a power line, according to airport officials.

Just before 6 p.m., airport officials shared that the power had been restored.

sperson for Delta Air Lines said that less than a dozen gates were impacted and travelers experienced delays of less than 30 minutes.