Power out at Pickens County high school as freshman return for new school year

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school is making adjustments after power went out on the first day of school for some of its students.

Pickens County Schools reported there is no power at Pickens High School. The district says it could be hours before power is restored.

Tuesday was the first day of school for only certain groups of students in the district. At Powers High School, only freshman reported for classes on Tuesday while the other grades will head back on Wednesday.

“Students who have been dropped off are being held in the performing arts center. Car riders should not report today. More info coming via infinite campus, etc.” the district wrote on Facebook. “Not the situation we wanted for freshman first day at PHS, but we will make it a great day to be a Dragon.”

No other schools are impacted by the power outage, according to the district. It’s unclear what caused the power outage or when it will be restored.

