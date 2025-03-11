Local

Power back on for customers in Union City following fatal crash

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

UNION CITY, GA — The power is back on for about 1500 customers in Union City following a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Service was lost when an SUV struck a utility pole on Highpoint Road.

Investigators from the Georgia State Patrol say a Jeep wrangler traveling eastbound on Highpoint Road left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the three occupants.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and two juveniles were transported to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is unknown.

