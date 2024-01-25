Pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pills, guns, and more seized in drug bust near Athens

BOGART, Ga. — Hundreds of amphetamine pills, pounds of marijuana, guns, and more were seized this month during a drug bust near Athens.

On Jan. 4, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Agency served a search warrant at a home on Aubrey Drive in Bogart, Georgia.

During the search, officers seized 250 amphetamine pills, hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms, THC oils and edibles, multiple pounds of marijuana, six guns and one rifle.

Jamie Favors, of Bogart, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I amphetamine, multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

