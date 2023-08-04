‘Potentially harmful’ algae blooms found in metro Atlanta lake

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Peachtree City officials have issued a warning about a “potentially harmful” algae found in one of its lakes.

Officials reported the blooms were detected in Lake Peachtree this week. The city says the algae blooms are likely from the warm temperatures and lower rainfall.

The city advises that all people and pets should avoid “all contact” with the water.

It’s unclear how long it will be before the lake reopens. The city says citizens can sign up for email updates and notifications here.

Lake Peachtree spans 240 acres in Peachtree City and is one of three lakes in the city. Lake Kedron and Lake McIntosh have not been impacted.

©2023 Cox Media Group