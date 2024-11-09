Potential elementary school closure could have ripple effects throughout Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Parents and Sandy Springs community members got a look at three potential redistricting maps this week as Fulton County Schools considers closing Spalding Drive Elementary School.

Fulton County school officials said they may need to close a school in the area because of declining enrollment. They said they picked Spalding Drive because of its condition, location, and enrollment.

“I feel the entire community and, in particular, Spalding families are getting increasingly frustrated,” Nora Robb, a parent of a Spalding Drive student, said.

On Monday, the Fulton County School District unveiled three proposed redistricting maps. According to the district, Plan A impacts 660 students, Plan B - 596 students, and Plan C- 585 students, or roughly 15 percent of the Sandy Springs Elementary School population.

“That’s too many,” Dr. Dhaval Desai said “Our students are the most vulnerable.”

Dr. Desai’s fourth grader does not go to Spalding Drive. However, she would likely need to change schools because of the ripple effect of the closure.

“This is where we bought a house. For them to go to a school, and this is where we built a community,” Desai told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Desai believes enrollment at Spalding Drive could meet minimum levels given time and creativity, preventing the need for closure.

Fulton County schools will not vote on a potential closure until next year— and in a statement said in part:

“These plans are an initial step to gather community feedback and reactions. Staff are carefully reviewing all input, which will inform adjustments before the next draft map is shared in December. This multiple-round feedback process is designed to maximize stakeholder involvement, ensuring that community voices play a significant role in shaping these decisions.” The statement later continued “We are committed to a transparent and inclusive process, and we encourage community members to engage and share their perspectives at each stage.”

Parents also learned they may not be able to use open enrollment to pick which school they would prefer to go to. Under the policy implemented in February, no school going through redistricting can be open for open enrollment.