Potential collapse risk forces road, sidewalk closures around Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — Roads and sidewalks around a northeast Atlanta apartment complex will remain closed Monday after crews continue to investigate the damage caused by a large fire over the weekend.

Atlanta fire officials said LaVista Road Northeast from Cheshire Bridge Northeast to Citadel Drive Northeast and Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast from Lindbergh St Northeast to Alco Street Northeast will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

Authorities added there will be no public access to the parking deck and Buildings 1000 and 2000 due to collapse hazards.

The closure comes after a large fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments destroyed the building, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Seventeen people were treated for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. One cat died in the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation, crews believe fireworks that were shot off the roof of the building Friday could have caused the fire to begin. Authorities have yet to confirm they were the official cause.

Police arrested Robert Stokes, 43, and Charnelle Gunn, 35, and charged them with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

