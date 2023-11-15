Porch pirate nabbing packages off Roswell, Forsyth County doorsteps

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — If you ordered something you thought never arrived, it might have shown up and disappeared without you even realizing it.

Deputies in Forsyth County say a porch pirate has been going around town grabbing packages from people’s homes.

They released a mugshot of a man they say was responsible for stealing packages in Roswell and is believed to have done the same in south Forsyth County.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who thinks their package might have disappeared to watch the footage from a doorbell camera. They say if you have video of the man in the photo they released, or anyone else, stealing your packages, to contact the sheriff’s office.

“It’s that time of the year when porch pirates will be following delivery trucks and stealing holiday ‘booty’ once it has been delivered,” deputies wrote in a statement.

The sheriff’s office also released a surveillance photo of what is believed to be the car this unnamed porch pirate was using to steal packages.

They also passed along safety tips to protect packages, including requiring a signature for delivery, have packages held at the post office or have a neighbor collect them for you.

