Police working to identify man found dead in Peachtree Creek

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are trying to identify a man who was found dead in a creek Sunday.

Police were called out to the 1100 block of Lakeshore Crossing NE just before 2:30 p.m. after the man was found in Peachtree Creek.

Investigators said the man showed no obvious signs of trauma and was taken by the medical examiner for an autopsy.

They are still trying to determine his cause of death, but so far, have not been able to identify him.

