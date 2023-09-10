Police swarm DeKalb County intersection to separate opposing political groups

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies from across the metro swarmed a major intersection in Chamblee for hours Saturday night.

The officers stretched along Shallowford Rd. and were focused on separating two opposing groups of people.

On one side, protestors gathered. On the other, a group was attending an event at the Quality Inn hotel.

Organizers of the protest said they and the people at the event are originally from the East African country Eritrea. Protestors argued those in the hotel were raising money for the country’s leader.

“There is state-sponsored, widespread crimes against humanity. So, we are against it,” said protester Sengal Woleetensae.

People who paid to attend the event said they were there for a concert, not for a political fundraiser.

“This has nothing to do with the government,” said Freweini Mogos. “It’s just a concert.”

Chamblee Communications Director Shannon Wiggins said hotel staff called police to report a disruption.

She said staff said there was damage to a window and bottles thrown.

Officers called in backup.

“Sandy Springs, Doraville, Brookhaven, GSP, all those agencies, to make sure protestors are able to protest as they can and make sure everybody was safe,” said Wiggins. “That’s exactly what was done here today.”

Police kept each side separated until everyone attending the event left. By 11:15 pm, both crowds were gone and the road was back open.

