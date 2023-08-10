Police still searching for 25-year-old woman who vanished nearly a year ago after cryptic texts

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they’ve “exhausted all leads” in the case of a woman who vanished in Gwinnett County nearly a year ago. They are now asking for the public’s help to find her.

Selena Garcia, 25 vanished in October 2022. She was reported missing from a home on Dickens Terrace in Lilburn shortly after she bonded out of jail. Family members said she was renting a room at the home.

Selena’s sister, Zada Garcia said she can’t stop thinking about her younger sister. She said Selena had bonded out of jail on a misdemeanor offense.

“I think so many things. And I do think she was kidnapped. Yes, I do think she was taken against her will,” Zada Garcia said.

She said her sister never expressed concerns about her safety, but she recently saw a troubling message Selena got from a friend.

“Never did she tell me that someone is following me, that someone is bothering me,” Garcia said.

Her friend sent her a message asking if she felt safe, to which Selena replied, “Yes, but I’d rather be with you.”

Police describe Garcia as 5′4″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and multiple tattoos including a marijuana plant on her hand, 503 across her fingers and the name “Maria” on the outside of her wrist.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps them find Garcia.

