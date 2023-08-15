Local

Police seize firearms and drugs worth over $15,000 in Carrollton bust

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton man is facing multiple drug charges after police executed a search warrant on Friday.

On Friday, August 11, the Carrollton Police Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 316 Columbia Drive as a part of an illegal drug distribution investigation.

Police seized suspected oxycodone pills, Adderall pills, promethazine, several pounds of marijuana, and THC edibles and cartridges, representing a street value of over $15,000.

Adam Shareef, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute, possession of THC with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Police also seized four firearms and cash.

Shareef was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

