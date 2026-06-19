Police seek women accused of drugging man and stealing watches

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of drugging a man and stealing high-end watches from his home.

Investigators have released surveillance video showing the two women at an apartment building on East Paces Ferry Road earlier this month.

According to police, the victim reported meeting the women at a luxury hotel bar in Buckhead before returning to his residence.

Police say the man reported being drugged after arriving at his home.

When he woke up, the women were gone along with several luxury wristwatches.

Investigators estimate the value of the stolen watches at more than $25,000.

Atlanta police are seeking to identify the two suspects shown in the surveillance footage.

Crime Stoppers BOLO: Investigators Seek Assistance Identifying Suspects Atlanta (WSBRadio)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to their arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously.