Local

Police searching for woman who vanished from metro Atlanta Walmart

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Maryann Ponder

By WSBTV.com News Staff

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The City of Riverdale police department is searching for a woman missing under suspicious circumstances.

Police said Maryann Ponder, 38, was last seen on July 22 at the Walmart in Riverdale.

She’s described as 5′01″ and 175 pounds with shoulder-length black hair She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red, fitted athletic pants.

Ponder suffers from a disability that makes her unable to speak.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!