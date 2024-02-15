Local

Police searching for trio of masked men who barged into Atlanta Family Dollar with guns

Suspects in armed robbery at Family Dollar in Atlanta (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — An armed robbery in Atlanta last week has police searching for a trio of suspects.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, officers were called to the Family Dollar on Metropolitan Parkway SW to reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that three masked men came into the store with handguns and rifles.

The suspects reportedly held the employees at gunpoint and forced them to open the cash registers.

They ran out of the store with approximately $852.

None of the store employees were hurt.

Anyone who knows who the suspects may be should contact CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!